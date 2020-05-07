Search

Advanced search

Poplar and Limehouse MP says two-child limit must go amidst rising poverty levels in the constituency

PUBLISHED: 15:00 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:07 07 May 2020

Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse, calls for the two-child limit to be scrapped. Picture: Mike Brooke

Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse, calls for the two-child limit to be scrapped. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

The MP for Poplar and Limehouse has called for the two-child limit to be scrapped, as it emerges the reform will affect 34% of all children in the constituency by the end of this parliament.

This limit, which came into force in April 2017, means that families are not entitled to claim child tax credits or universal credit after their second child.

You may also want to watch:

In response to the recently-released report by the Child Poverty Action Group and Church of England, Apsana Begum said: “It’s estimated that 33,000 families (including 11,700 children) in Poplar and Limehouse will be affected by the two-child limit by the end of this parliament.

“This crisis is exposing the weaknesses in our economy and society security system.”

Ms Begum believes this situation compounds the problems in her constituency, where 58.5% of children are already considered to be living in poverty, the highest such level in the country.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Guilty: Ahmed brothers preying on women at night in Shoreditch including kidnap and rape

Jailed rapist Nazmul Ahmed (left), described by a judge as a

100-year-old walking laps of Bow garden throughout Ramadan to raise thousands for Covid victims

Dabirul Islam Choudhury, 100, is walking laps of his communal garden in Bow. Picture: Ramadan Family Commitment

Guilty: Drug dealer who murdered Bromley-by-Bow father Brenton Roper on his doorstep

Mohammed Shaid was found guilty of murder and jailed for 30 years. Pic: Met Police

‘The real celebrations will return’ – Ramadan during coronavirus

Emdad Rahman says Ramadan is different this year because of coronavirus, but explains that he is really enjoying the

Obituary: Stepney pharmacy owner, 83, loses fight to Covid-19

Shashikant Parekh... who ran his Medichem pharmacy in Whitehorse Lane for 20 years. Picture: Parekh family (inset) and Google

Most Read

Guilty: Ahmed brothers preying on women at night in Shoreditch including kidnap and rape

Jailed rapist Nazmul Ahmed (left), described by a judge as a

100-year-old walking laps of Bow garden throughout Ramadan to raise thousands for Covid victims

Dabirul Islam Choudhury, 100, is walking laps of his communal garden in Bow. Picture: Ramadan Family Commitment

Guilty: Drug dealer who murdered Bromley-by-Bow father Brenton Roper on his doorstep

Mohammed Shaid was found guilty of murder and jailed for 30 years. Pic: Met Police

‘The real celebrations will return’ – Ramadan during coronavirus

Emdad Rahman says Ramadan is different this year because of coronavirus, but explains that he is really enjoying the

Obituary: Stepney pharmacy owner, 83, loses fight to Covid-19

Shashikant Parekh... who ran his Medichem pharmacy in Whitehorse Lane for 20 years. Picture: Parekh family (inset) and Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Players signed to play in The Hundred have contracts terminated

Essex's Dan Lawrence on the charge against Somerset in the Vitality Blast (pic: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo).

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 7

Wheelchair athlete Tanni Grey-Thompson displays her four track gold medals as she arrived at Heathrow Airport from the Paralympic Games in Sydney, Australia

Indoor rowers urged to take part in One Minute Challenge

Great Britain's Bradley Wiggins (right) in action during the Open Men's 2000m heats during the British Indoor Rowing Championships at Lee Valley Velopark

Boxing: Joshua ‘could return in Middle East’ says Hearn

Anthony Joshua catches Andy Ruiz Jr during their IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Heavyweight Championship contest in Saudi Arabia

Virtual running challenge launched in aid of NHS charities together

Last year's relay. Picture: The Great Run Company
Drive 24