Poplar and Limehouse MP says two-child limit must go amidst rising poverty levels in the constituency
PUBLISHED: 15:00 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:07 07 May 2020
Mike Brooke
The MP for Poplar and Limehouse has called for the two-child limit to be scrapped, as it emerges the reform will affect 34% of all children in the constituency by the end of this parliament.
This limit, which came into force in April 2017, means that families are not entitled to claim child tax credits or universal credit after their second child.
In response to the recently-released report by the Child Poverty Action Group and Church of England, Apsana Begum said: “It’s estimated that 33,000 families (including 11,700 children) in Poplar and Limehouse will be affected by the two-child limit by the end of this parliament.
“This crisis is exposing the weaknesses in our economy and society security system.”
Ms Begum believes this situation compounds the problems in her constituency, where 58.5% of children are already considered to be living in poverty, the highest such level in the country.
