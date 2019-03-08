Search

Two found dead on railway line between Hackney Wick and Stratford

PUBLISHED: 08:01 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:18 21 March 2019

Stratford Station. Picture: KEN MEARS

Stratford Station. Picture: KEN MEARS

Archant

Two people have been found dead on railway tracks between Hackney Wick and Stratford station.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers were called to the overground line between Hackney Wick and Stratford at about 1am this morning after receiving reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A BTP spokesman said: “Firefighters and paramedics were also called to the scene where a person was pronounced dead after sustaining serious injuries consistent with electrocution.”

Officers were then called again at 2.31am to reports of a second casualty on the line close to Stratford.

The BTP spokesman said the person was also declared dead after suffering similarinjuries to the first.

Detectives have now launched an investigation to identify the deceased and inform their families.

They are also pursuing a number of enquiries to find out how the two people came to be on the tracks.

DCI Tim Tubbs from the British Transport Police said: “An investigation is now underway to discover what happened and how these two people came to lose their lives on the railway.

“At this time we are treating their deaths as unexplained as we make a number of urgent enquiries.

“I would ask anyone who was near Stratford or Hackney Wick last night, and saw something which they think might be relevant, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Information can be passed to BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 23 of 21/03/19.

