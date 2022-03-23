Crews rescued a man and a woman after a fire broke out in a 16th-floor flat in Wellington Way, Bow - Credit: LFB

Two people were rescued as 80 firefighters tackled a blaze at a Bow tower block this morning.

Crews remain at the scene in Wellington Way after the fire - which has resulted in one man being treated by ambulance crews - broke out in a flat on the 16th floor.

The London Fire Brigade deployed 12 fire engines at 10.46am today - Wednesday, March 23 - after receiving 62 calls to the blaze.

Under control just under an hour later, the fire occurred near Wellington Primary School, Bow Road Underground Station and Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park.

Station Commander Keith McDermott, who was at the scene, said: "Firefighters tackled a fire in a flat on the 16th floor of the building, which is believed to have started in the bedroom.

"Crews rescued a man and a woman. One man is being treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

"We would like to remind people to never try to tackle a fire yourself.

"As soon as you become aware of a fire inside your property, get out, stay out, close the door behind you and call 999.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

