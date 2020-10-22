Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Number of Universal Credit claimants rises by 2.4% in Tower Hamlets

PUBLISHED: 15:00 22 October 2020

The latest Universal Credit figures have been released by the DWP. Picture: Chris Young

The latest Universal Credit figures have been released by the DWP. Picture: Chris Young

PA Wire/PA Images

The number of Universal Credit claimants in Tower Hamlets has risen by 2.4 percent, according to the latest figures from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

There were 40,417 people receiving the benefit as of September 10, up 962 from the August 13 figure of 39,455.

This jump is slightly greater than the 880 new claimants that were recorded between July and August.

The 2.4 pc increase seen in Tower Hamlets did fall below the London average of 3pc, albeit just above the 2.2 pc average recorded across the country.

DWP senior partnership manager Steve Hanshaw says the department is working hard behind the scenes to create avenues for people to get back into work: “We have been using the sector-based work academies to try and actively upskill people, and last week was the first full week of recruiting for the Kickstart programme. Already there’s been a lot of interest, and I think there will be real mileage behind the scheme.”

You may also want to watch:

Sector-based work academies are open to anyone in receipt of benefits who is ready to work; the idea is that the DWP works with prospective employers to tailor a programme suited to their needs, with anyone enrolled guaranteed a job interview at the end of the placement.

There are a number of ongoing sector-based work academies across Tower Hamlets, including with the Civil Service Academy who are delivering a programme at New City College ahead of recruiting for roles in the DWP, HMRC, Border Force and Prison Services.

The Kickstart programme — first reported by the Advertiser in July as part of chancellor Rishi’s Sunak economic plan — is a scheme for 16 to 24-year-olds on Universal Credit at high risk long-term unemployment.

It will see funding provided for work placements of 25 hours per week paid at the national minimum wage.

With recruitment under this programme still at an early stage, it is hoped that it will prove effective in helping many people who fall under this demographic find work.

Job seekers are also encouraged to visit the @jcpineastlondon Twitter page from 11am every Friday to discover which employers are recruiting across east London.

For more information, visit gov.uk/universal-credit.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Coronavirus: Number of Universal Credit claimants rises by 2.4% in Tower Hamlets

The latest Universal Credit figures have been released by the DWP. Picture: Chris Young

Shop Local: Tools’n’bread kept some stores open—but not the little gift shop

Roman Road Market... getting back to 'shopping local'. Picture: Mike Brooke

‘Shop Local or lose us’ say independent traders in your neighbourhood

Roman Road Market... surviving the pandemic, now turning a champter. Picture: Mike Brooke

Sporting Bengal boss Gazi more positive as successive wins turn fortunes around

Sporting Bengal United in action against Ilford at the Mile End Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Wapping men continue rich form as ladies held to a draw