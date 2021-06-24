News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Unmesh Desai: 'Councillor's sudden death leaves huge void'

Unmesh Desai AM, City & East

Published: 8:45 AM June 24, 2021   
Cllr John Piece on the Labour benches at Tower Hamlets Council 

Cllr John Pierce has tragically died - Credit: Mike Brooke

Cllr John Pierce was a decent man who was totally committed to the welfare of Weavers ward and Tower Hamlets residents.

His sudden death at the age of just 40 has left a huge personal and political void in the borough as shown by the tributes from all quarters. He touched upon the lives of so many, and he will be dearly missed and remembered.

Unmesh Desa will be monitoring the implementation of the new Policing Action Plan.

Unmesh Desa was moved by the Bethnal Green vigil for Sarah Everard - Credit: City Hall

The recent fire at New Providence Wharf was an urgent reminder of the cladding scandal that leaseholders face.

On top of various bills, they are now forking out thousands of pounds to cover the costs of waking watch schemes and other remediation works. Make no mistake, this should be the responsibility of developers and the government.

I seconded a motion at GMB Congress about this and spoke at a borough conference on the issue. 

I recently visited the iconic Half Moon Theatre and Neighbours in Poplar. Both of these venues showcase the best of the borough, with the theatre working to develop the artistic talents of our young people and the latter providing hot meals through volunteers to local people in need.

