View from City Hall: Plan to improve community’s confidence in city policing

Published: 8:30 AM November 28, 2020 Updated: 8:39 PM December 7, 2020

Unmesh Desa will be monitoring the implementation of the new Policing Action Plan. - Credit: Archant

Tower Hamlets Council has decided to hold a referendum on the elected mayor in May next year.

It’s now over 10 years since the people have had a say on how they’re governed, so the mayor and the council have taken the lead and will ask residents to choose between the existing system and a leader and cabinet model, used in most London boroughs.

The mayor of London’s policing Action Plan has been recently released, to improve confidence in policing amongst black and other BAME communities. It addresses many of the issues identified in my recent report, “Policing with Consent”, which is available on the GLA website. Monitoring its implementation will be one of my key priorities for 2021.

Finally, I want to thank Canary Wharf Group for their spectacular Diwali display in Jubilee Gardens, marking Hindu New Year – a great example of celebrating diversity.