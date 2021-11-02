News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'We must do all we can to stand together against hate and abuse'

Unmesh Desai AM, City & East

Published: 3:00 PM November 2, 2021
Giant mural of Battle of Cable Street on side of St George's Town Hall 

The tragic and shocking death of Sir David Amess MP has brought into focus the dangers facing our public representatives and their staff and reminded us that hate is still present. We must do all we can to stand together against this hate and abuse.

At Mayor’s Question Time I brought up the suspected homophobic killing  that took place in Tower Hamlets and questioned the mayor on other forms of hate crime across London.

Unmesh Desa will be monitoring the implementation of the new Policing Action Plan.

I attended a local football tournament in Stepney, organised by Tower Hamlets Council, which brought communities together and reminded us that there is no place for hate.

I attended the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Cable Street and started a campaign to mark the site of the start of the march, Gardiners Corner.

Finally, I attended a ceremony at the Tower of London, at which five notable Tower Hamlets personalities were awarded Freedom of the Borough. They represent the best of the borough.

