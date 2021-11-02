'We must do all we can to stand together against hate and abuse'

Opinion

Giant mural of Battle of Cable Street on side of St George's Town Hall - Credit: Mike Brooke

The tragic and shocking death of Sir David Amess MP has brought into focus the dangers facing our public representatives and their staff and reminded us that hate is still present. We must do all we can to stand together against this hate and abuse.

At Mayor’s Question Time I brought up the suspected homophobic killing that took place in Tower Hamlets and questioned the mayor on other forms of hate crime across London.

Unmesh Desai has been busy in Tower Hamlets - Credit: City Hall

I attended a local football tournament in Stepney, organised by Tower Hamlets Council, which brought communities together and reminded us that there is no place for hate.

I attended the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Cable Street and started a campaign to mark the site of the start of the march, Gardiners Corner.

Finally, I attended a ceremony at the Tower of London, at which five notable Tower Hamlets personalities were awarded Freedom of the Borough. They represent the best of the borough.