Assembly member for east London calls on PM for more police after schoolboy's death

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 10 September 2019

Unmesh Desai in call at City Hall for more police after 100th teenage killiing. Pictures: Mike Brooke (inset) and Tom Simpson/GLA

Mike Brooke/Tom Simpson/GLA

A call for more police patrols to make the streets safer has been made at the London Assembly after violent deaths this year reached 100 with the fatal stabbing of a schoolboy.

London Assemblys Unmesh Desai... London Assemblys Unmesh Desai... "Every death leaves families and communities devastated." Picture: Mike Brooke

The call was made by the Assembly's police committee chairman Unmesh Desai following the death of 15-year-old Perry Jordan Brammer in Tottenham last Thursday.

"Every death leaves families, friends and communities devastated," he said. "Too many people are losing their lives due to violence.

"It's shocking. Police need more support."

Unmesh, who represents east London at City Hall, is urging the Mayor of London to press the government to give the Met Police more officers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to recruit 20,000 more police officers around the country.

Teenager Perry's life support was switched off in hospital last Thursday. He had been stabbed on August 30 in broad daylight, the 20th youth to die in London this year and the sixth in the past month.

