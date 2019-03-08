Search

How fast-track UpRising can help jobless youth get a foot in the door

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 May 2019

Jobs workshop helping young people fast-track to a good career. Picture: UpRising charity

Jobs workshop helping young people fast-track to a good career. Picture: UpRising charity

A fast-track careers programme kicks off this month aimed at tacking east London’s projected summer-time youth unemployment.

UpRising youth charity fast-track careers programme launch at Tower Hamlets Council offices. Picture: Kois MiahUpRising youth charity fast-track careers programme launch at Tower Hamlets Council offices. Picture: Kois Miah

The 'Fastlaners' programme run by UpRising youth charity in Bethnal Green is looking for 20 budding career starters to join five-day workshops.

The programme that includes mock job interviews, mentoring sessions and networking events has already helped nearly 450 young people in the past decade get into their dream jobs.

“Many of them work hard to get their foot in the door,” Fastlaners programme manager Andy Crisp explained. “But it's sad that there's a tough jobs market.

“The latest figures show youth unemployment rising by nearly 12 per cent, which is why we're helping them achieve their goals.”

The programme helps navigate the tricky jobs market and develop “skills needed to succeed”.

It is supported by London Assembly's Unmesh Desai, who represents east London with its high youth unemployment.

He said: “This initiative is to help young people find a job they really want and give them the tools to build a career to help make a difference in the community.”

The Fastlaners programme is recruiting for workshops running May 20 to 24 and between July 1 and 11. Applicants are being asked to email andrew.crisp@uprising.org.uk.

The UpRising national youth charity set up its offices in Bethnal Green Road in 2008, funded by local authorities across London and other parts of the country, to help young people “who have talent but lack opportunity realise their potential”.

