V&A coming to Hackney Wick for a late night ready to move into the Olympic Park
PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 October 2019
V&A
A free "flagship Friday" late-night museum event is popping up at Hackney Wick away from its usual Victoria & Albert venue in South Kensington for live music, film and performance.
Five Hackney Wick venues are taking part, like the White Post staging a panel discussion on the changing cityscape and Studio 9294 with a creative studio for new artists and writers.
Other venues involved are Mick's Garage, Grow and Stour Space.
The October 25 event is the start of a programme ready for V&A East's opening in the Olympic Park in four years' time.
Its chief curator Catherine Ince said: "We are exploring ways in which creative communities respond to changing cityscapes, particularly the development of east London."
The museum is joining London College of Fashion, UCL, the BBC, Sadler's Wells and the Smithsonian Institution in the Olympic Park's new arts and education hub. V&A East is opening two sites, a museum at Stratford Waterfront and a research centre at Here East.
The original late-night museum event started in 1999 in South Kensington, on the last Friday of each month from January to April, uses the V&A collections and buildings to bring audiences together with artists and performers through debate and late-night exhibitions.
Not to be confused with the 2006 Ben Stiller blockbuster Night at the Museum with the exhibits coming to life at midnight.