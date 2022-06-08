Circus company founder becomes MBE

The founder of a circus company based in Shoreditch has become an MBE.

Upswing artistic director, Vicki Dela Amedume, was named on the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Vicki was recognised for services to circus having entered the sector in 1997.

She said: “This award feels more like a recognition of the circus sector and its value to society than of my work alone."

Vicki has performed and created aerial and circus-based work in the UK and worldwide.

She founded Upswing in 2006 and the company's website says it "uses circus and the human body as an expressive tool to unite people from different backgrounds and ignite a desire to build connection".

She is also an associate director at the New Vic and guest lectures at institutions such as Kings College London and the School of Circus and Dance of Stockholm University.

Vicki said: "Circus is able to connect and empower people in extraordinary ways.

"We’ve seen through our work in care homes and libraries that it positively impacts people who are often marginalised or underrepresented in public life. I’m pleased that the importance of that is recognised."