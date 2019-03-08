Death of man whose body was found in Victoria Park 'remains unexplained'

A man's body was discovered in Victoria Park on Monday, September 23. Picture: @Milo0oliM Archant

The discovery of a body in a popular park is not being treated as suspicious.

The police are not treating the death as suspicious. Picture: @Milo0oliM

The man's body was found by police in Victoria Park at 1.25pm on Monday, September 23.

A Met spokesman said: "While police are not treating the incident as suspicious, the death remains unexplained. We are waiting for the results of the post mortem."

The man is believed to be in his 20s. Enquiries are continuing to find out the circumstances around his death and tell his next of kin.