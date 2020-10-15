Once again Victoria Park gets prestigious Green Flag award even during the pandemic

You can see why Vicky Park gets Green Flag award. Picture: Kois Miah Kois Miah

East London’s favourite public park has retained its prestigious national Green Flag award as a popular open space during the pandemic crisis.

Victoria Park has been “the lungs of the East End” for more than 170 years and been voted the nation’s favourite thee times.

So no surprise that it has keep it Green Flag title for 2020—along with 11 other parks and open spaces managed by Tower Hamlets Council.

“People value these open spaces especially during the coronavirus pandemic,” mayor John Biggs said. “The awards highlight the staff and volunteers who maintain the grounds and keep them attractive.”

The award scheme run by the Keep Britain Tidy environment charity for the Ministry of Housing and Local Government recognises well-managed parks and spaces that set a benchmark across around the world.

The 12 Tower Hamlets parks are among 2,000 up and down the country collecting the award for 2020.

The charity’s chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “It’s testament to the staff and volunteers that Tower Hamlets has achieved the highest international standards, despite the challenges with record numbers of visitors. Parks and green spaces have been a lifeline this year more than ever.”

Vicky Park joins prestigious landmarks on this year’s list such as the Olympic Park stadium at Stratford and the White Cliffs of Dover.

The other 11 parks and spaces in the East End getting the Green Flag award are Whitechapel’s Altab Ali Park, Stepney Green Park, Bethnal Green’s Weavers Fields and Meath Gardens, Mile End Park, St George’s Gardens at Shadwell, Poplar Recreation Ground, Trinity Square Gardens at Tower Hill and three on the Isle of Dogs — Millwall Park, Island Gardens and Sir John McDougall Gardens.