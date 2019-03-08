Search

Advanced search

Victoria Park Singers perform in mass choral work at Sunday's BBC Proms

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 September 2019

Victoria Park Singers performing at one of their regular concerts. Picture: Genevieve Girling

Victoria Park Singers performing at one of their regular concerts. Picture: Genevieve Girling

Genevieve Girling

A community choir in east London created partly on the advice of doctors to help patients with mental issues is performing in the BBC Proms on Sunday.

Victoria Park Singers get ready to perform at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Genevieve GirlingVictoria Park Singers get ready to perform at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Genevieve Girling

The Victoria Park Singers was set up with some members who were advised by their doctors to join.

Choral singing can help mental wellbeing, according to TV psychologist Honey Langcaster-James who has previously sung with the choir.

"Research has shown that joining a choir can reduce loneliness and improve mood," she said.

"The psychological benefits of singing with others from all walks of life can benefit mental wellbeing and is a great way to socialise, because you have an activity to focus on which can reduce social anxiety.

Singing helps Victoria Park Singers with mental wellbeing. Picture: Genevieve GirlingSinging helps Victoria Park Singers with mental wellbeing. Picture: Genevieve Girling

"I would like to see more doctors prescribing patients a good dose of choral singing."

The Victoria Park Singers are performing John Luther Adams' In The Name of the Earth at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday at 11am, along with four leading choirs, in the mass choral work of 600 voices being broadcast live on the BBC.

Choir director Hannah Brine, who won a BBC Unsung Hero award in 2015 when she set up the choir, said: "More and more new members tell me they were advised to join by their doctors.

"There is growing awareness of the mental health benefits from being in a choir which has helped so many on a social and emotional level."

Victoria Park Singers which has 100 members perform in regular concerts. Picture: Genevieve GirlingVictoria Park Singers which has 100 members perform in regular concerts. Picture: Genevieve Girling

One singer that her choir has helped is 40-year-old lorry driver Michael Hyatt, who had been through a family bereavement.

He said: "My dad passed away just before Christmas and I was in a dark place, suffering crippling anxiety.

"But I found going to weekly choir practice really helped. Learning the set took my mind off of all the stuff I was going through."

Other choir members tell similar stories, with one struggling with health issues following bereavement and a long period of trauma. Another, who retired three years ago, had read about dementia and how keeping the mind active was likely to reduce the risk.

Some had never sung before and didn't even read music - but now they were set to perform at the Proms.

They rehearse every Wednesday evening during term time at Lauriston Primary School in South Hackney. Anyone wanting to join can sign up online at the Victoria Park Singers website.

Fifty of the 100 members take to the stage on Sunday as part of a mass choir of 600 voices, joining up with the BBC Symphony Chorus, LSO Community Choir, London International Gospel Choir and Crouch End Festival Chorus.

Adams' In The Name of the Earth which is also broadcast on Radio 3 is a large-scale musical spectacle immersing the audience in the mass of choral sound.

Most Read

Tower Hamlets Council loses High Court appeal over Victorian cottages demolition

The Victorian cottages in East Ferry Road. Picture: LBTH

Undercover investigators claim naked dancers breached no touching rules at strip club

Whirtes Gentlemen's Club in Leman Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Rachael Burford

Hundreds of parents express fears over ‘rushed’ decision making on primary school’s future

Cyril Jackson Primary School in Limehouse Causeway. Picture: Google Streetview

Police officer pushed in front of car on the A13

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident on the Thurrock section of the A13 to come forward. Picture: Google Maps

400 arrests in war on drugs gets public backing for Tower Hamlets joint op with Met Police

Council CCTV used to track drug dealers on the streets of London's East End. Picture: LBTH

Most Read

Tower Hamlets Council loses High Court appeal over Victorian cottages demolition

The Victorian cottages in East Ferry Road. Picture: LBTH

Undercover investigators claim naked dancers breached no touching rules at strip club

Whirtes Gentlemen's Club in Leman Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Rachael Burford

Hundreds of parents express fears over ‘rushed’ decision making on primary school’s future

Cyril Jackson Primary School in Limehouse Causeway. Picture: Google Streetview

Police officer pushed in front of car on the A13

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident on the Thurrock section of the A13 to come forward. Picture: Google Maps

400 arrests in war on drugs gets public backing for Tower Hamlets joint op with Met Police

Council CCTV used to track drug dealers on the streets of London's East End. Picture: LBTH

Latest from the East London Advertiser

England willing to risk Saracens star Vunipola

England’s Billy Vunipola on the way to scoring the first try of their match against Wales (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Huge appetite for brand-new ice skating rink in Lee Valley

View of proposed new twin rink at Lee Valley Ice Centre (Pic: Grayling)

Millwall looking to celebrate 25th anniversary campaign in style with promotion push

Millwall RFC in action (Pic: Edna Schweizer)

Ten Doeschate praise for Essex matchwinner Bopara

Ryan ten Doeschate of Essex and Ravi Bopara celebrate victory during Lancashire Lightning vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Emirates Riverside on 4th September 2019

Victoria Park Singers perform in mass choral work at Sunday’s BBC Proms

Victoria Park Singers performing at one of their regular concerts. Picture: Genevieve Girling
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists