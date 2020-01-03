'Try your vocal chords' with the Victoria Park Singers which performs at the Proms

Victoria Park Singers in performance. Picture: Victoria Park Singers

A free trial session is being run for would-be choir singers who want to join the prestigious Victoria Park Singers.

The choir recently raised funds performing at St Anne's in Limehouse for a night shelter. Picture: Victoria Park Singers

The session is on Wednesday evening, January 8, at Lauriston School next to Victoria Park.

It follows the choir's recent concert staged at the historic St Anne's Church in Limehouse which raised a record sum to help run a winter shelter for rough sleepers.

The 100 members made £2,716 at their annual winter concert for Hackney's winter night shelter, with a programme of traditional classics sung to a full house.

"We hope the money makes a real difference to the people using the shelter," musical director Brine said.

East London's prestigeous choir that has even performed at the BBC Proms. Picture: Victoria Park Singers

"The night shelter is such an important cause. This is the most we have ever raised at a single concert."

Hannah originally set up Victoria Park Singers partly on the advice of doctors to help people with mental stress who were advised to join. Several choir members actually volunteer in their spare time to help run the shelter.

Night shelter trustee Andrea Daniels said: "This will make a huge difference for us to provide a safe place to stay for rough sleepers over the cold winter months."

The choir, which performed at the 2019 BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall, rehearses on Wednesday evenings at Lauriston School just north of the park in Rutland Road, off Grove Road.

Victoria Park Singers is open to new members and has a bursary scheme for those in financial difficulties.