Volunteers take food for Ramadan to neighbours on Isle of Dogs
Volunteers have been out delivering food to elderly and vulnerable people in the Isle of Dogs for Ramadan.
They distributed 150 packs to elderly Muslim pensioners in their latest round, which was paid for by Canary Wharf Group.
The Island Network of volunteers has now distributed 40,000 hot meals and food packs to the elderly and vulnerable during lockdown, led by its chairman Maium Talukdar.
“We are supporting the most needy people,” he said. “I’ve witnessed so much suffering people are going through due to this pandemic. There is so much need and demand for help in the community.”
His volunteers have pledged to continue their work “to support and protect the community” even after restrictions have been partially lifted.
“We are trying our best to reach out to as many people as possible who need this support,” Maium added.
He has paid tribute to One Housing Group, Canary Wharf Group, Asda supermarket and other businesses for supporting the Covid-19 outreach work.
It has been almost a year since volunteers started food distribution on the Isle of Dogs.