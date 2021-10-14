Volunteers thanked for running East End food bank for 70 weeks
- Credit: Mum Mikdad
Volunteers have been praised for running an emergency East End food bank for 70 weeks.
Their weekly stall outside Bethnal Green Underground station was visited by the speaker of Tower Hamlets Council, Mohammed Ahbab Hossain, to thank them.
The food bank was set up by father-of-two Muhi Mikdad from Stepney Green during the first lockdown.
“It was our week number 70 since we started this,” he said. “We had three council members, including the speaker, who came to show appreciation, as well as a lot of homeless and needy people who collected food.”
Muhi, a trained St John Ambulance paramedic who gives Covid vaccinations, uses the food bank stall to raise public awareness and encourage people to have their innoculations.
He also runs the London Sportif charity, which put on a children’s cricket festival at Victoria Park during the school summer holidays and held a fun day at West Ham Park last month for his volunteers as a “thank you”.
You may also want to watch:
This time it was his turn to get thanks from council members for helping the community through the crisis.
Most Read
- 1 19 arrested and cash seized in East End dawn drug raids
- 2 14 charged with alleged drug dealing and money laundering offences
- 3 Community names five heroes for Freedom of Tower Hamlets 2021
- 4 Prison sentence increased for 'violent and dangerous' man
- 5 Tower hamlets killing: £20,000 reward offered as two men sought for queries
- 6 Man who stabbed teen at Crossharbour station found guilty of murder
- 7 What's on in east London this weekend?
- 8 Asian Curry Awards: Tower Hamlets eateries make longlist
- 9 Volunteers patrol streets after Isle of Dogs fatal stabbing
- 10 Police called as furious families told to quit Bow's 'dangerous' block