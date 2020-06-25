Search

MPs vote against weekly coronavirus testing despite pleas from Bethnal Green and Bow’s Rushanara Ali

PUBLISHED: 18:23 25 June 2020

MPs voted against introducing weekly coronavirus testing for NHS and social care workers, despite the pleas of Bethnal Green and Bow MP Rushanara Ali. Picture: Rushanara Ali

MPs voted against introducing weekly coronavirus testing for NHS and social care workers, despite the pleas of Bethnal Green and Bow MP Rushanara Ali. Picture: Rushanara Ali

A motion to provide weekly coronavirus testing for NHS and social care workers has been defeated after 331 Conservative MPs voted against the proposal.

The motion — backed by Bethnal Green and Bow MP Rushanara Ali in a debate on Wednesday, June 24 — sought to bring in routine weekly testing “to enable NHS services to safely resume”.

While 185 Labour MPs voted in favour, they, alongside representatives from the Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and the Social Democratic and Labour Party could not overcome the vote against.

In a speech just before the vote, Ms Ali said: “I hope that ministers will look at where the mistakes have been made and make sure we learn fast, and ensure the testing is provided so that we can ensure that NHS and care workers don’t have to put themselves, their colleagues, their patients and their families at risk.”

This was not enough to sway the vote, with the motion defeated.

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Council staff to strike during pandemic as talks with Tower Hamlets break down over ‘4,000 sackings’

Postponed Tower Hamlets workers' strike to go ahead on July 6. Picture: Mike Brooke

Police stop suspected ‘child sex party’ at kebab shop in Bethnal Green

Tower Hamlets Police received a tip off about the alleged party. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Images and video footage released of man wanted in relation to assault on NHS doctor near Canning Town

Further CCTV footage of the suspect wanted in connection with two separate serious assaults on women in April this year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Guilty: Drug dealer who murdered Bromley-by-Bow father Brenton Roper on his doorstep

Mohammed Shaid was found guilty of murder and jailed for 30 years. Pic: Met Police

