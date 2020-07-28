Search

A walk in Victoria Park after lockdown raises profile for Whitechapel orphans’ charity

PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 July 2020

Just right... a breath of fresh summer air in Vicky Park after months of lockdown. Picture: Lonely Orphans charity

Just right... a breath of fresh summer air in Vicky Park after months of lockdown. Picture: Lonely Orphans charity

Lonely Orphans

A walk in the park and a picnic was just the ticket for children and others who’ve been stuck in lockdown to be outdoors.

The families were all nicely spaced out keeping social distance as they trekked round a mile-and-a-half lap through Victoria Park from St Mark’s Gate and back, all to help raise awareness of Whitechapel’s Lonely Orphans charity.

“We have socially distanced while walking and having our picnics,” the charity’s fundraising manager Md Imran said. “The global pandemic and lockdown has made us realise how lucky we are to enjoy things we take for granted.”

Volunteer marshals lent a hand to guide those on the walk and give first aid if needed.

Coach Arshad Khan from Serving Humanity said: “The Coronavirus pandemic has shown us how vulnerable we are, but also inspired us to make the most of our lives in the most positive way possible.”

The team at Lonely Orphans have used the walk to raise the profile of the work they do with orphans and to raise cash for those in need.

