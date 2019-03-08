Search

Police hunt suspected sex attacker with links to Canary Wharf

PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 25 April 2019

Selim has links to Canary Wharf. Pic: Met Police

Archant

Police are today appealing for information to find a suspected sex attacker with links to Canary Wharf.

Salim Khetim, 37, is being sought in connection with a serious sexual assault in the Frampton Park Road area of Hackney, in 2015.

He is also wanted for making threats to kill in 2017 and for immigration offences.

Khetim, who is from Algeria, uses the alias Yousef Mansouri, is 5ft 8ins and speaks with a French accent.

He also has links to Edgware, White City, Thornton Heath, Wood Green and London Fields.

Police are advising member of the pubic who spot him not to approach him but instead cal 999 immediately.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should call police on 101 and quote CAD 3050/25APR or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

