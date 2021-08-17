Fire in Wapping caused by electrical fault, brigade says

Published: 7:57 AM August 17, 2021 Updated: 8:26 AM August 17, 2021

There were no reports of injuries following a fire at Benson Quay, Wapping, on Friday (August 14). - Credit: LFB

A fire which destroyed the ground floor of a house was caused by an electrical fault, investigators say.

Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters were called at 5.30pm to the blaze in Benson Quay, Wapping, on Saturday, August 14.

The London Fire Brigade has stated that the blaze at Benson Quay was caused by an electrical fault. - Credit: Google

The ground floor of the end-of-terrace home was destroyed by fire and part of the first floor, external fascia and guttering were also damaged.

A small part of a first-floor balcony at a neighbouring property and a vehicle were also damaged by the flames. There were no reports of any injuries.

The London Fire Brigade’s (LFB) 999 control officers took 19 calls to the blaze.

You may also want to watch:

An LFB spokesperson said: “This incident shows just how important it is to have working smoke alarms in your home. There were smoke alarms fitted inside the property which raised the alarm.

“We encourage everyone to have smoke alarms fitted in every room where a fire could start, plus a heat alarm in the kitchen. It's important to test them regularly."

The fire was under control by 6.52pm. Crews from Shadwell, Whitechapel, Dockhead and Dowgate stations attended.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical fault.