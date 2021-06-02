Published: 1:08 PM June 2, 2021

Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs, with Cllr Eve McQuillan, Jane Abraham (interim head of capital delivery), Cllr Abdal Ullah, Cllr Rachel Blake and Cllr Denise Jones - Credit: Tower Hamlets Council

A block of new East End council homes will be named in memory of a Whitechapel factory worker who was murdered in a racist attack.

The 18 flats, which are being built on the site of disused garages in Wapping Lane, will be known as Altab Ali House, Tower Hamlets Council said.

Mr Ali, 25, was a Bangladeshi textile worker who was attacked by three teenagers on his way home from work on May 4, 1978.

He died in what was then known as St Mary’s Park and his death sparked protests across the East End.

John Biggs, mayor of Tower Hamlets Council, said: “It’s fitting that we are naming these council homes after Altab Ali so his name will live on.

"We continue to take a stand against all forms of hate and intolerance, as well as educate our younger generation of the history of this terrible murder over 40 years ago.”

A memorial to Mr Ali and other victims of racist violence was installed at the entrance of the park in 1989. Ten years later it was renamed Altab Ali Park in his memory.

Cllr Sirajul Islam, deputy mayor for community safety, faith and equalities, added: “Altab Ali’s murder will never be forgotten and acts as a reminder to our diverse communities in Tower Hamlets to unite against all forms of hate and racism.

"This development will deliver much-needed homes at social rents for people on our housing waiting list.”