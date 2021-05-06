News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Mum praises 'amazing' NHS staff who saved 'precious' tot's life

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 1:57 PM May 6, 2021   
Efan Potts

Efan Potts was rushed to The Royal London Hospital after suffering a brain injury. - Credit: Courtesy of the Potts family

The mother of a baby whose life was saved after a severe brain injury has praised the NHS as "the best of this country".

Efan Potts was rushed to The Royal London Hospital after he was injured playing at home in Wapping at the peak of the second wave of Covid-19 in January.

Mum Kirstin Ross-MacLeod said: "There are no words that can ever do justice to the gratitude we will always feel for what the amazing NHS team has done for our precious baby boy.

"Our little family owes you everything and will always be in debt to the awesome skill and support and care you gave us in the worst moment of our lives.

"We are so proud of our NHS. You are the very best of this country."

You may also want to watch:

Before arriving at The Royal London, Efan - who was just eight-months-old at the time - was flagged "code black", meaning medics should expect a patient with a severe head injury.

Dr Philip O’Halloran, the senior neurotrauma fellow on call that night, said: "When Efan arrived, it became immediately obvious he was in very serious trouble.

Most Read

  1. 1 Politicians join forces on referendum about Tower Hamlets mayor
  2. 2 Mayor or leader: Your choice on May 6
  3. 3 Covid-19 mass testing after variant detected in E1 postal area
  1. 4 Teenager arrested after 13-year-old stabbed in Isle of Dogs
  2. 5 Covid patients in intensive care down to single figures at hospital trust
  3. 6 Fast broadband deal is signed for thousands of East End homes
  4. 7 Voting in the Isle of Dogs Neighbourhood Planning Referendum
  5. 8 Ramadan explained: Everything you need to know about the Islamic holy month
  6. 9 'I'm backing leader and cabinet model in Tower Hamlets referendum'
  7. 10 Bronze Age hoard to go on show after 3,000 years and an extra year's delay

"He was unconscious, his breathing pattern had changed and his right pupil had become dilated. Essentially, Efan was on borrowed time."

Paediatric and neurosurgical trauma specialists worked rapidly to stabilise the tot, rushing him through the CT scanner and on to the operating theatre.

Within 40 minutes of Efan's arrival, Dr O’Halloran and the team had removed a blood clot pressing on his brain.

"It was an incredible team effort," Dr O’Halloran said. "The moment paramedics recognised the severity of Efan’s injury, they rushed him to the nearest major trauma centre able to provide neurosurgical care.

"From the receiving team of doctors and nurses in the emergency department, to the paediatric intensive care doctors,  the anaesthetists, theatre nurses and radiographers – everyone played a vital role in saving this baby’s life."

efan at the royal london hospital

L-R: Dr Philip O’Halloran, senior neurotrauma fellow, Efan, mum Kirstin Ross-MacLeod and Chris Uff, consultant neurosurgeon and clinical lead for neurosurgery. - Credit: Barts Health NHS Trust

After surgery, Efan was transferred to Great Ormond Street Hospital, waking up the next day and receiving six days of aftercare.

The life-saving surgery meant Efan, who turned one on Tuesday, May 4, could celebrate with a visit to The Royal London staff who cared for him.

"We are absolutely delighted for Efan and his family, that he has made such a spectacular recovery," Dr O'Halloran said.

Efan plays at the hospital

Efan's mum thanked the NHS staff who saved her son's life. - Credit: Barts Health NHS Trust

Health
NHS
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The London Air Ambulance on the helipad at The Royal London Hospital, Whitechapel,

Health

Air ambulance charity reveals number of east London call-outs in 2020

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Paul Chiddicks... his great aunt was killed on duty during Blitz in 1941

80th anniversary of worst wartime fire service disaster during the Blitz

Mike Brooke

person
Stepney Green Park, Stepnew Way.

Knife Crime

Man, 19, stabbed in Stepney Green Park

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon
Footballer kicking a ball

Euro 2020

East London venue to host big-screen Euro 2020 football fanzone

Holly Evans

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus