Search

Advanced search

Show inspired by Wapping underpass will make debut at arts festival

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 January 2020

Rhubarb Ghetto was inspired by an underpass in Wapping. Picture: Kavita Babbar

Rhubarb Ghetto was inspired by an underpass in Wapping. Picture: Kavita Babbar

Kavita Babbar

A playwright's new show inspired by an underpass in Wapping is set to make its debut at a London arts festival.

Playwright Mark Heywood. Picture: Steve LawtonPlaywright Mark Heywood. Picture: Steve Lawton

Mark Heywood's play, Rhubarb Ghetto, is set to feature as part of Vault Festival - a two-month festival featuring more than 400 shows.

It tells the story of gang leader Billy, who is attempting to tie up loose ends in an area where rich and poor live side by side, before going on the run.

"Near where I live, there's an underpass that connects a council estate to the fringes of Shadwell," Mark explained.

"There's a building that's always covered in graffiti. What must that be like to live in?

"On the other side all you come across are nice cafes and places like that."

Mark, who moved to Wapping six years ago, was inspired to write a play set in and around that underpass - which can be found underneath the A1203.

"On the Wapping side, there was a piece of graffiti saying 'where is the East End going?'" he explained.

You may also want to watch:

"I saw it and thought there's a story here."

The play, which lasts an hour, deals with concepts such as poverty, gentrification and family relationships.

Mark wrote Rhubarb Ghetto especially for the festival, which takes place across 18 venues in and around Waterloo.

And the audience is set to be immersed in the show's world before it even starts as to enter the venue - The Vaults - requires walking through a graffiti-covered underpass in Leake Street, Lambeth.

Mark who is a novelist and scriptwriter, said he is keen to be putting on a show at the festival.

"It's really huge," he said. "I haven't done theatre for a while."

He added that each show only runs for a week during the eight-week festival because of the number of plays involved.

Rhubarb Ghetto is on at The Vaults in Leake Street, Lambeth, from Wednesday, February 12 to Sunday, February 16 at 9pm, with an additional performance at 4.30pm on Saturday, February 15.

For tickets, priced from £6.50 including booking fees, visit vaultfestival.com

Most Read

Housing cheat caught renting council flat in Whitechapel for years while owning a house

Khaleda Begum rented council flat in Whitechapel while owning a house in Ilford. Picture: Google

Debt: Tower Hamlets councillors call for universal credit to be scrapped

Deputy mayor Rachel Blake. Picture: LBTH

Thief swipes Poplar pet shop’s charity tin

This is the moment a woman takes a charity tin from Pets Paradise in Poplar. Picture: Submitted

Fifth man charged with murder by police investigating Whitechapel shooting

Iron Miah died after being shot in the head. Picture: Met Police

Scientist at Barts Health lab in Whitechapel ‘sexually bullied’ female colleague, tribunal is told

Specialist biodemical scientist Paul Grist denies 17 allegations of making sexually-motivated comments. Picture: Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard

Most Read

Housing cheat caught renting council flat in Whitechapel for years while owning a house

Khaleda Begum rented council flat in Whitechapel while owning a house in Ilford. Picture: Google

Debt: Tower Hamlets councillors call for universal credit to be scrapped

Deputy mayor Rachel Blake. Picture: LBTH

Thief swipes Poplar pet shop’s charity tin

This is the moment a woman takes a charity tin from Pets Paradise in Poplar. Picture: Submitted

Fifth man charged with murder by police investigating Whitechapel shooting

Iron Miah died after being shot in the head. Picture: Met Police

Scientist at Barts Health lab in Whitechapel ‘sexually bullied’ female colleague, tribunal is told

Specialist biodemical scientist Paul Grist denies 17 allegations of making sexually-motivated comments. Picture: Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s Embleton still hopeful of new signings ahead of Newport clash

Leyton Orient's head coach Ross Embleton

Show inspired by Wapping underpass will make debut at arts festival

Rhubarb Ghetto was inspired by an underpass in Wapping. Picture: Kavita Babbar

West Ham can’t turn things round despite Antonio’s pace injection

West Ham United's Michail Antonio applauds the fans after the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.

Hamlets boss confident that results will come as young squad are slowly improving

Action from Tower Hamlets clash with Hashtag United at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

O’s coach Embleton says it was a ‘mind blowing’ spell as a brawl broke out

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists