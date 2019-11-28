Brigade warning after fire at Sir Ian McKellen's historic Limehouse pub

Firefighters have warned about the dangers of overloading plug sockets after a blaze last week damaged a 500-year-old pub co-owned by actor Sir Ian McKellen.

Bar staff tackled the electrical fire with an extinguisher at the Grade II-list Grapes pub in Narrow Street, Limehouse.

When firefighters arrived they said they found a smouldering area around an extension cord. A woman who was suffering from smoke inhalation was taken to hospital.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said part of the room on the second floor of the pub, which is believed to be one of the oldest in London, was damaged by the fire at about 11am on November 19.

He added: "Overloaded sockets are one of the most common causes of electrical fires. Some electrical appliances use more power than others, so be mindful of not overloading your extension leads.

"Power-hungry appliances such as kettles, toasters and microwaves shouldn't be on the same extension. It's also important to fully unwind drum extensions leads. If you leave them coiled, they can overheat and cause a fire."