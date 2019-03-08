Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police recover body of missing man from River Thames at Canary Wharf

PUBLISHED: 11:09 26 July 2019

The body of a man has been pulled from the River Thames around Canary Wharf. Picture: Ken Mears

The body of a man has been pulled from the River Thames around Canary Wharf. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

The body of a man who disappeared in the water around Waterloo Bridge has been recovered from the River Thames.

Police received a report of a body in the water around Canary Wharf at 9.20pm yesterday (July 25) after first being alerted to someone in difficulty in the river on Tuesday night.

Officers and the Marine Policing Unit (MPU) had been searching the waterway and surrounding area but with no trace.

You may also want to watch:

The deceased has been identified as missing person, Manelik Mimano. His family has been notified.

A Met spokeswoman said: "We believe the person reported to have entered the water at Waterloo Bridge was Mr Mimano. The death is not being treated as suspicious."

Because Mr Mimano was the subject of a missing person enquiry when he died, the Met's directorate of professional standards complaints team has been notified.

The Met spokeswoman added: "We await formal identification. A file will be prepared for Her Majesty's Coroner."

Mr Mimano's body is the third to be pulled from the water after swimmers were found in Shadwell Basin and Kingston in two separate incidents in one week.

Most Read

Body found in search for missing Shadwell Basin swimmer

Police searching for a missing man at Shadwell Basin have found a body. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Embleton provides update on Happe and O’s trialist Chambers

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe up against Beaconsfield Town in the FA Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Embleton explains decision to take Alabi off O’s transfer list

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi and Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Search for swimmer who jumped into Shadwell Basin

Shadwell Basin. Picture: Google

Man detained with hospital order by judge after knife attacks at GP surgeries in Bow

Jeffrey Shing-lok Leung, 41, given indefinite hospital order for frenzied knife attacks at two Bow GP surgeries. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Body found in search for missing Shadwell Basin swimmer

Police searching for a missing man at Shadwell Basin have found a body. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Embleton provides update on Happe and O’s trialist Chambers

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe up against Beaconsfield Town in the FA Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Embleton explains decision to take Alabi off O’s transfer list

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi and Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Search for swimmer who jumped into Shadwell Basin

Shadwell Basin. Picture: Google

Man detained with hospital order by judge after knife attacks at GP surgeries in Bow

Jeffrey Shing-lok Leung, 41, given indefinite hospital order for frenzied knife attacks at two Bow GP surgeries. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Police recover body of missing man from River Thames at Canary Wharf

The body of a man has been pulled from the River Thames around Canary Wharf. Picture: Ken Mears

Teenager stabbed in Bow

The teenager was stabbed in Knapp Road, Bow. Picture: Google Maps

Stortford boss Cureton delighted to have great link with O’s

Bishop's Stortford player-manager Jamie Cureton leaves the pitch to a round of applause in the 69th minute of their pre-season friendly against former club Leyton Orient

Boxing: Hearn hails Okolie following latest success

Lawrence Okolie in action against Mariano Angel Gudino at the O2 Arena, London.

Maguire-Drew backs Orient youngsters to learn from pre-season

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Leyton Orient before the friendly with Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists