Police recover body of missing man from River Thames at Canary Wharf

The body of a man who disappeared in the water around Waterloo Bridge has been recovered from the River Thames.

Police received a report of a body in the water around Canary Wharf at 9.20pm yesterday (July 25) after first being alerted to someone in difficulty in the river on Tuesday night.

Officers and the Marine Policing Unit (MPU) had been searching the waterway and surrounding area but with no trace.

The deceased has been identified as missing person, Manelik Mimano. His family has been notified.

A Met spokeswoman said: "We believe the person reported to have entered the water at Waterloo Bridge was Mr Mimano. The death is not being treated as suspicious."

Because Mr Mimano was the subject of a missing person enquiry when he died, the Met's directorate of professional standards complaints team has been notified.

The Met spokeswoman added: "We await formal identification. A file will be prepared for Her Majesty's Coroner."

Mr Mimano's body is the third to be pulled from the water after swimmers were found in Shadwell Basin and Kingston in two separate incidents in one week.