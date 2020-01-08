Search

Advanced search

Dan Farson's old Waterman's Arms pub on Isle of Dogs gets £600k makeover

PUBLISHED: 07:00 09 January 2020

How Dan Farson's original Waterman's Arms will look when it reopens on the Isle of Dogs at Easter. Picture: Star Pubs

How Dan Farson's original Waterman's Arms will look when it reopens on the Isle of Dogs at Easter. Picture: Star Pubs

Star Pubs & Bars

Building work starts this month on a £600,000 refurbishment of 1960s' TV documentary reporter Daniel Farson's once-famous Waterman's Arms pub on the Isle of Dogs.

Sam Hawkes and Laura Lythall, new licensees of the Great Eastern, soon reverting to its original Waterrman's Arms name. Picture: Matt GraysonSam Hawkes and Laura Lythall, new licensees of the Great Eastern, soon reverting to its original Waterrman's Arms name. Picture: Matt Grayson

The last pints at the old watering hole in Glenaffric Avenue, which became known as the 'Great Eastern', are being pulled on January 17, before new managers Laura Lythall and Sam Hawkes move in with the builders.

For Laura, it's a return to her roots in Millwall.

"I know The Waterman's of old, having grown up in the area," she recalls. "We leapt at the chance when we heard it was available to lease, as it has so much character and history.

"It's so different to anything in the area, yet still retains a neighbourhood pub ambience."

The original name from the heyday of the docks and Thames barge trade makes a revival when the pub reopens in April with 15 jobs created by the Star Pubs & Bars group.

The Great Eastern in Millwall, getting a £600,000 makeover and a name change back to the Waterman's Arms. Picture: Matt GraysonThe Great Eastern in Millwall, getting a £600,000 makeover and a name change back to the Waterman's Arms. Picture: Matt Grayson

It became known as the 'Great Eastern' only after Dan Farson retired at the end of the 1960s, the name borrowed from a famous Limehouse tavern in West India Dock Road that in turn was renamed 'The Londoner', long since closed.

Farson bought the old pub after a TV career as an investigative reporter in the early days of commercial television in the 1950s and 60s.

He made a documentary in 1962 about pub entertainment in the East End called Time Gentlemen Please, a title that led directly to the ITV series Stars and Garters.

Farson tried to use the Waterman's Arms to revive old-time music hall in 1963, but the money ran out.

He quit the East End and retired to his native West Country where he wrote Limehouse Days in 1991, recalling his disastrous pub venture. One of his last books was about artists Gilbert and George from Spitalfields going to Moscow in 1991.

He died in 1997, but his legacy lives on with his old pub reverting to its original name—although nothing like the old barge workers' spit-and-sawdust boozer.

The snug area is having plants and oversized hanging lampshades, catering for a new generation of Canary Wharf office workers. The bar areas are being stripped back to expose brick walls and timber beams, furnished with trendy wooden tables, benches, stools and upholstered armchairs, while an outside courtyard garden is being created with a firepit.

East End pub tradition is being preserved, however, with draft ale, pub quiz nights, wine and craft beer tastings and even whisky masterclasses. Dan Farson would approve.

Most Read

Tower Hamlets Council to blame after homeless pregnant woman left to sleep on floor of unfurnished flat for a month

A homeless pregnant woman who went to Tower Hamlets for help was left sleeping on the floor of an unfurnished flat for a month. Picture: Mike Brooke

Jailed: Met Police sergeant who ‘stole from the dead’

Ex police sergeant Graeme Willliams, 66, stole from estates of dead people. Picture: Met Police

Crossrail: TfL confirms further delays to troubled line’s opening

The opening date for Crossrail - which will be known as the Elizabeth line - has been delayed further. Picture: Catherine Davison

‘Man and wife? No, we’re equal’ say Tower Hamlets’ first mixed sex civil partnership couple

Rachel and Jonny are the first mixed sex couple recognised as a civil partnership by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: LBTH

Bromley by Bow principal and Mile End community worker recognised in New Year’s Honours

Charlie Kennard has been awarded an MBE and Matthew Otubu has scooped a BEM in the New Year's Honours list. Picture: Charlie Kennard/Success Photography

Most Read

Tower Hamlets Council to blame after homeless pregnant woman left to sleep on floor of unfurnished flat for a month

A homeless pregnant woman who went to Tower Hamlets for help was left sleeping on the floor of an unfurnished flat for a month. Picture: Mike Brooke

Jailed: Met Police sergeant who ‘stole from the dead’

Ex police sergeant Graeme Willliams, 66, stole from estates of dead people. Picture: Met Police

Crossrail: TfL confirms further delays to troubled line’s opening

The opening date for Crossrail - which will be known as the Elizabeth line - has been delayed further. Picture: Catherine Davison

‘Man and wife? No, we’re equal’ say Tower Hamlets’ first mixed sex civil partnership couple

Rachel and Jonny are the first mixed sex couple recognised as a civil partnership by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: LBTH

Bromley by Bow principal and Mile End community worker recognised in New Year’s Honours

Charlie Kennard has been awarded an MBE and Matthew Otubu has scooped a BEM in the New Year's Honours list. Picture: Charlie Kennard/Success Photography

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Dan Farson’s old Waterman’s Arms pub on Isle of Dogs gets £600k makeover

How Dan Farson's original Waterman's Arms will look when it reopens on the Isle of Dogs at Easter. Picture: Star Pubs

Sporting Bengal start new decade with defeat

Action from Sporting Bengal's Essex Senior League clash with Walthamstow (pic Tim Edwards)

Tower Hamlets second worst for business survival rates in London, study reveals

Just over one in three  35.6 per cent  of new ventures lasted five years or more in Tower Hamlets, BusinessComparison.coms study shows. Picture: Stanton Williams

Laura Willoughby: ‘The sky doesn’t fall in if you don’t drink on an evening out’

Club Soda co-founder Laura Willoughby MBE. Picture: Mick McGurk.

Mayor faces public grilling over fears of Tower Hamlets council tax rise in April

Mayor John Biggs faces public questions on January 29 at Spotlight youth centre over council tax rise fears. Picture: Mike Brooke
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists