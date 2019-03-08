Queen's Birthday Honours: British Empire Medal for Docklands Victims Association co-founder

A campaigner for victims of the 1996 Docklands bomb attack has been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

Wayne Gruba, 64, co-founded the Docklands Victims Association (DVA) after the terrorist attack which killed two people and injured many more.

He has been honoured with a British Empire Medal for services to victims of terrorism.

The DVA has been pressing for compensation to be paid from assets belonging to Colonel Muammar Gaddafi's former regime which are frozen in the UK.

Mr Gruba said: "I feel completely overwhelmed by this award.

"I'm accepting this immense honour on behalf of all the victims and those other volunteers at DVA who work tirelessly to help those in need."

Gaddafi's supply of several shipments of semtex explosives to the Provisional IRA in the mid-1980s led to a deadly campaign of bombings across the UK.

Mr Gruba knew one of the two shopkeepers who died because he worked in the area and would often stop off tat the shop.

"I said I will do everything I can in my way, so I made a commitment to do whatever I could and that was 23 years ago."

DVA president Jonathan Ganesh was badly injured and has known Mr Gruba for decades.

He said: "He has volunteered his time and expertise to support victims of terrorism.

"His unceasing support has helped victims through his work at the DVA.

"We are all so pleased that Wayne has been acknowledged in the Queen's Birthday Honours."

He added: "For the past 12 years he has tirelessly worked to rectify the appalling lack of equality that saw British and Irish victims of Gaddafi/IRA sponsored terrorism abandoned by their Government, whilst US, France and German victims received substantial compensation for their horrific injuries.

"Wayne has tirelessly campaigned against this appalling lack of equality that devalued the life of UK and Irish victims as he believes all human life must be valued regardless of your nationality."

In 2011 a UN sanction froze Libyan assets around the world to prevent their theft or misuse during the civil war that overthrew Gaddafi.

Cash, property and securities in the UK are now worth £12 billion.