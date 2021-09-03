News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
London set for mini heatwave, with chance of 25C temperatures

Mike Brooke

Published: 4:50 PM September 3, 2021   
Lots of sunshine on the way and temperatures up to 25c 

Lots of sunshine on the way and temperatures up to 25c - Credit: Sean Pollock

The heatwave we should have had in August is arriving a bit late — but it's still expected to come.

Forecasters tell us we'll be basking this coming week with long spells of sunshine beginning Saturday, September 4.

Any overnight cloud should break in the morning, and the Met Office said the maximum temperature could be 24C. 

Sunday looks to be dry and bright, with more sunshine and maybe a little breezy, according to the forecasters.

Then it's pure sunshine set for Monday and the rest of the week, feeling very warm for September with temperatures reaching 25C-plus.  

You may also want to watch:

The mini-heatwave in London could last until the next weekend, it is predicted. That makes up for a disappointing August. 

