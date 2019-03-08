Search

Met Office issues yellow weather warning as heavy rain and storms forecast

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 June 2019

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office. Picture: Ken Mears

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for torrential rain and thunderstorms across London.

The warning, which is in place from 6pm today (Tuesday) until 9pm tomorrow (Wednesday), advises of the potential for flooding and travel disruption.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures, while flooding or lightning strikes could cause delays and cancellations to bus and train services.

There is also a slight chance that power cuts could occur.

