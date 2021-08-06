News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Weekend east London weather forecast: Stormy showers possible

Mike Brooke

Published: 2:56 PM August 6, 2021   
Heavy rain expected... hopefully not this bad

Heavy rain expected in east London this weekend (August 7 and 8) but hopefully scenes like this do not occur. - Credit: Mike Brooke

Heavy and potentially thundery showers could arrive in east London on Saturday (August 7), according to the Met Office.

The weather forecaster predicts widespread showers through the morning on Saturday, with a maximum temperature around 22C. 

Sunday and Monday are predicted to be breezy with sunny spells but yet more showers, with a risk of thundery downpours.

Despite the mixed forecast, yellow weather warnings in place for thunder and heavy rain on Saturday do not extend down as far as east London.




