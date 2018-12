Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Spread out showers make for a soggy Sunday

The Christmas tree in all its glory in Ilford town centre. Picture: Dharam Sahdev Archant

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

The last weekend before Christmas is set to be marked with periods of light rain, before a high pressure system brings in an overcast but most likely dry Christmas Day on Tuesday.

Have a Merry Christmas all!