Tower Hamlets charities get £60k from Children in Need

The Weavers Community Forum aims to promote diversity and empowering residents with resources and training. It's received �30,000 to help disadvantaged children. Weavers Community Forum. Weavers Community Forum

Children in Need has given £60,000 to two charities in the borough that support disadvantaged children.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Weavers Community Forum has received £30,000 to give workshops and personal development programmes to children and young people for the next three years.

The goal is to give children team work skills and grow their resilience and communication skills.

"Once again we are so pleased to receive funding from BBC Children in Need," said Yousuf Khan at the Weavers Community Forum.

"Funding will help us to continue engaging with children and young people in the local community and help them to develop life-long skills and be the best they can be."

The Thames Bengali Association also benefitted from the funding. It received £29,988 to help children with extra school activities for children and young people.

The funding will allow them to will provide literacy and numeracy sessions for the next three years to increase motivation and reduce isolation in the children they help.

You may also want to watch:

"We are so pleased projects like these are able to benefit from our small grants programme and make a difference in the local community," said Clare Cannock, regional head of south at Children in Need.

"The generosity of the British public allows us to make these grants possible and make a positive impact to the lives of children and young people."

Across Tower Hamlets, Children in Need is currently funding 42 projects with a pot of £2,589,010.

This £60,000 came in the second of the six round of funding the charity is holding this year.

Both of the charities got the money through the small grants programme, which offers funding up to £10,000 a year.

More expensive projects can get money from the main grant programme, which offers funding over £10,000 a year.

Both the programmes are open for applications.

The charity's chief executive, Simon Antrobus, said: "Thanks to our generous supporters, our Small Grants programme can and does make a significant and lasting impact on young lives.

"Each project will go on to make a positive and lasting difference to the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in the heart of local communities up and down the UK."