‘Dangerous, insecure’ window closes Marsh Wall road junction
PUBLISHED: 18:47 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:47 07 February 2019
Archant
A damaged window at an office block has closed a main road junction near Canary Wharf.
The junction between Westferry and Marsh Wall closed ‘due to a dangerous, insecure item’ Tower Hamlets police tweeted earlier this evening.
A Met spokesman also confirmed that officers were called at 3.20pm to reports of a damaged window at an office building.
A cordon has been in place at the foot of the building ‘as a precaution’ while engineers assess the damage.