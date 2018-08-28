‘Dangerous, insecure’ window closes Marsh Wall road junction

An 'insecure' window has closed the junction between Marsh Wall and Westferry. Picture: GOOGLE Archant

A damaged window at an office block has closed a main road junction near Canary Wharf.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Westferry JW Marshwall is closed to traffic due to a dangerous insecure item. @TfL please avoid area #isleofdogs — Tower Hamlets Police (@MPSTowerHam) February 7, 2019

The junction between Westferry and Marsh Wall closed ‘due to a dangerous, insecure item’ Tower Hamlets police tweeted earlier this evening.

A Met spokesman also confirmed that officers were called at 3.20pm to reports of a damaged window at an office building.

A cordon has been in place at the foot of the building ‘as a precaution’ while engineers assess the damage.