Work begins on £151m Westferry hotel and homes development

A CGI of the 30-storey mixed use Westferry development, which includes a 400-key hotel and 66 homes. Picture: Rockwell Archant

Building has begun on a £151million development at Westferry which includes London's tallest Premier Inn hotel and 66 new homes.

The groundbreaking ceremony. Picture: David Tett The groundbreaking ceremony. Picture: David Tett

The project by developer Rockwell will rejuvenate the formerly derelict site at 82 West India Dock Road, next to Westferry DLR station.

It's expected to create a significant number of hospitality and leisure industry jobs through the 400-key hotel, while the residential properties will include 18 affordable homes.

At a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, January 15, Rockwell announced further investment in the community through supporting the Boundary Community Schools initiative, which has helped more than 500 people secure jobs to date.

A CGI the £151m Westferry development at 82 West India Dock Road. Picture courtesy of Rockwell. A CGI the £151m Westferry development at 82 West India Dock Road. Picture courtesy of Rockwell.

The 30-storey mixed-use development, which will also include a restaurant, café, gym, pocket park and communal gardens for residents, is expected to be completed in early 2022.

Rockwell founder Donal Mulryan said: "We are immensely proud to break ground on this landmark building which will be an important asset for the area, providing significant benefits for the local community with the creation of numerous jobs for local people, enhanced public realm and much needed new homes."