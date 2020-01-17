Search

Advanced search

Work begins on £151m Westferry hotel and homes development

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 January 2020

A CGI of the 30-storey mixed use Westferry development, which includes a 400-key hotel and 66 homes. Picture: Rockwell

A CGI of the 30-storey mixed use Westferry development, which includes a 400-key hotel and 66 homes. Picture: Rockwell

Archant

Building has begun on a £151million development at Westferry which includes London's tallest Premier Inn hotel and 66 new homes.

The groundbreaking ceremony. Picture: David TettThe groundbreaking ceremony. Picture: David Tett

The project by developer Rockwell will rejuvenate the formerly derelict site at 82 West India Dock Road, next to Westferry DLR station.

You may also want to watch:

It's expected to create a significant number of hospitality and leisure industry jobs through the 400-key hotel, while the residential properties will include 18 affordable homes.

At a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, January 15, Rockwell announced further investment in the community through supporting the Boundary Community Schools initiative, which has helped more than 500 people secure jobs to date.

A CGI the £151m Westferry development at 82 West India Dock Road. Picture courtesy of Rockwell.A CGI the £151m Westferry development at 82 West India Dock Road. Picture courtesy of Rockwell.

The 30-storey mixed-use development, which will also include a restaurant, café, gym, pocket park and communal gardens for residents, is expected to be completed in early 2022.

Rockwell founder Donal Mulryan said: "We are immensely proud to break ground on this landmark building which will be an important asset for the area, providing significant benefits for the local community with the creation of numerous jobs for local people, enhanced public realm and much needed new homes."

Most Read

Housing cheat caught renting council flat in Whitechapel for years while owning a house

Khaleda Begum rented council flat in Whitechapel while owning a house in Ilford. Picture: Google

Obituary: Peter Sargent the butcher of Bethnal Green who took on the ‘Goliath’ supermarkets

Peter Sargent who has died aged 65. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Holocaust memorial cancelled after shock East London synagogue collapse

Synagogue president Leon Silver... had to cancel Holocaust remembrance until community rallied round. Picture: Mike Brooke

Government ‘green light’ for Isle of Dogs skyscrapers rejected by Tower Hamlets Council

Westferry scheme with skyscrapers right down to the waterfront at Millwall. Picture: Mace

Boy, 15, charged after teenager stabbed in Poplar

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Upper North Street, Poplar, in the early hours of Sunday, January 12. Picture: Google

Most Read

Housing cheat caught renting council flat in Whitechapel for years while owning a house

Khaleda Begum rented council flat in Whitechapel while owning a house in Ilford. Picture: Google

Obituary: Peter Sargent the butcher of Bethnal Green who took on the ‘Goliath’ supermarkets

Peter Sargent who has died aged 65. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Holocaust memorial cancelled after shock East London synagogue collapse

Synagogue president Leon Silver... had to cancel Holocaust remembrance until community rallied round. Picture: Mike Brooke

Government ‘green light’ for Isle of Dogs skyscrapers rejected by Tower Hamlets Council

Westferry scheme with skyscrapers right down to the waterfront at Millwall. Picture: Mace

Boy, 15, charged after teenager stabbed in Poplar

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Upper North Street, Poplar, in the early hours of Sunday, January 12. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Essex Senior League: Clapton win, neighbours all lose

Action from the Essex Senior League derby between Sporting Bengal United and Clapton at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Work begins on £151m Westferry hotel and homes development

A CGI of the 30-storey mixed use Westferry development, which includes a 400-key hotel and 66 homes. Picture: Rockwell

Advertiser letters: London Ambulance and rail devolution

The London Ambulance Service was rated as Good in a recent CGC report. Picture: KEN MEARS

West Ham have to settle for a draw against Everton

West Ham United's Issa Diop scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

League Two: Port Vale 1 Leyton Orient 0

Leyton Orient's head coach Ross Embleton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists