The collision happened in Westferry Road - Credit: Google

Two men were injured in a collision on the Isle of Dogs.

The crash took place in Westferry Road just after 10.45pm on Saturday (December 11).

It was attended by police, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade.

The drivers of the two cars involved sustained injuries which were not life-threatening or life-changing, police said.

There have been no arrests.