Published: 7:00 AM March 12, 2021 Updated: 9:10 AM March 12, 2021

A film warning children about air pollution exposes an “environmental crisis” they face growing up next to the A12 Blackwall Tunnel approach.

The film Time for Change - which is being screened next week - shows how traffic affects air quality. The six-lane dual carriageway running through Poplar and Bromley-by-Bow is one of the most-heavily used traffic routes in London.

The A12 Approach to the Blackwall Tunnel that carries 100,000 vehicles every day - Credit: Google

The tunnel approach carries 100,000 vehicles every day and the fumes are said by medical experts to contribute to health problems.

The film was commissioned by Poplar Harca, which manages 9,000 homes along the A12 corridor, and by Aberfeldy Practice GP Emma Radcliffe who sees the global climate issue as a health crisis in the East End.

“Young people in this film talk about how we must act now to secure their future,” Dr Radcliffe said. “We need to move away from Covid dominating all our actions and tackle the even greater challenge of preventing climate catastrophe.”

A link is also drawn with infection and death rates from Covid-19, which the film-makers say leads to “health inequalities”.

Directors Harry Forshaw and Tam Winter interviewed youngsters at Mayflower and Manorfield primary schools and Poplar’s Lansbury Spotlight youth centre.

Their cameras were on location in Whitechapel and Spitalfields talking to people in Brick Lane as well as in Poplar to pose the question of how much they care about their health.

Henry Greenwood, founder of the Greens Schools project teaching youngsters about living in sustainable ways, said: “This film shows young people calling for action on the environment which the community can tackle.”

Yet the film offers hopeful solutions, suggesting that "acting now can make sure the future is safeguarded”.

It is being screened at a Tower Hamlets council “climate engagement” event on March 18, after having its premiere with questions from the public on what they can do to make change.

Families on Poplar's Teviot and Brownfields estates protesting at A12 traffic back in July 2015 - Credit: Rehan Jamil

The A12 was also targeted by families on the Teviot and Brownfields estates in 2015 to reduce the 40mph speed limit and to have “escape routes” such as Twelvetrees Crescent that could filter some traffic eastwards across the Lea River.

One little girl back in 2015 making her young protest heard about the A12 traffic - Credit: Rehan Jamil

Campaigning grandmother Cissy Townsend told the East London Advertiser at the time that “cutting speed will make it safer to get around” as the A12 had cut Poplar in two. Her petition to the Transport Department demanded “no more cars in our back yard”. But critics at the time argued that slowing vehicles might increase pollution with yet more rush-hour congestion.