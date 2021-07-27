Driver demo blocks Uber's Whitechapel HQ in termination appeals dispute
- Credit: Marienna Pope-Weidemann
Demonstrators blocked the Uber UK headquarters in Whitechapel with a motorcade of cars, bicycles and mopeds.
They demanded “a transparent process” in line with Acas guidelines for rights to hearings, appeals and trade union representation in the termination process.
The company has been in dispute with the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain for the past 12 months over the alleged problem.
“The protest was a show of solidarity with key workers who helped bring Britain through the height of the pandemic,” union president Alex Marshall said.
He added: "All options are on the table in the fight for our frontline members.”
The former courier worker warned: “We’ll be talking in the coming weeks about escalation, boycotts and strike action.”
Some 200 members of the union’s branches representing private hire drivers and couriers blocked part of Leman Street off Whitechapel High Street, outside Uber’s Aldgate Tower offices.
The union’s private hire branch chair Nader Awaad said they will "fight for justice": “Drivers and couriers made their voices heard — but it’s only the beginning."
The East London Advertiser has contacted Uber for comment.