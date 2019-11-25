Witness appeal: Man dies in Whitechapel stabbing with three others wounded
PUBLISHED: 08:29 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:29 25 November 2019
MPS
Police are appealing for witnesses after four people were stabbed in a fight in Whitechapel on Saturday morning where one man died at the scene.
Police were called to a luxury flat in a tower block in Buckle Street, behind Whitechapel High Street, at 08.45am where a man of 20 was found with stab injuries.
Emergency paramedics from the Royal London Hospital battled to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three other men were also treated for stab injuries who were treated at the flat before being taken to hospital.
A crime scene was later set up by detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command.
Two people were arrested at the flat on suspicion of GBH, Scotland Yard has confirmed.
An appeal for anyone with information, pictures or video footage about Saturday's stabbing in Buckle Street, off Leman Street, around 8.30am, is being urged to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 2060/23 Nov, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.