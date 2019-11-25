Witness appeal: Man dies in Whitechapel stabbing with three others wounded

20-year-old stabbed to death in Whitechapel. Picture: Met Police MPS

Police are appealing for witnesses after four people were stabbed in a fight in Whitechapel on Saturday morning where one man died at the scene.

Whitechapel... scene of fatal stabbing Saturday morning in Buckle Street luxury tower block, November 23, 2019. Picture: Google Whitechapel... scene of fatal stabbing Saturday morning in Buckle Street luxury tower block, November 23, 2019. Picture: Google

Police were called to a luxury flat in a tower block in Buckle Street, behind Whitechapel High Street, at 08.45am where a man of 20 was found with stab injuries.

Emergency paramedics from the Royal London Hospital battled to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other men were also treated for stab injuries who were treated at the flat before being taken to hospital.

A crime scene was later set up by detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command.

Buckle Street... police appeal for witnesses to a fight where man dies and three others are wounded. Picture: Google Buckle Street... police appeal for witnesses to a fight where man dies and three others are wounded. Picture: Google

Two people were arrested at the flat on suspicion of GBH, Scotland Yard has confirmed.

An appeal for anyone with information, pictures or video footage about Saturday's stabbing in Buckle Street, off Leman Street, around 8.30am, is being urged to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 2060/23 Nov, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.