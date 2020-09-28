Family seeks help to solve mystery surrounding death of Whitechapel labourer

An appeal has been made for help to solve the mystery surrounding a construction worker’s death.

Santiago Daza Flores’s colleagues grew concerned when the 39-year-old father of two didn’t turn up for work at the new civic centre building site in Whitechapel.

After a string of unanswered calls to his mobile, a stranger eventually picked up saying Santiago was in the Royal London Hospital and had been involved in an accident.

The Bolivian national died two weeks after he was admitted to the hospital on August 14. Since then neither the family nor his employer have been able to find out what happened.

Lucille Poirier, who worked with Santiago, said: “The family are in shock. They don’t know how to react.

“We really need to know what happened. Maybe someone saw something which could help.”

The family, who don’t speak much English, don’t know whether Santiago was hit by a car while cycling to work, fell, had a stroke or suffered another health problem en route from his home in Kennington.

They also have no idea where the labourer was, who found him or called the ambulance. His bike, which he bought to avoid using public transport because of Covid-19, has not been found.

They are hoping the death certificate and autopsy will provide some answers.

Besides losing a much loved father and husband, Santiago’s death has left the family without its main breadwinner.

Colleagues set up a GoFundMe page to help support them and have also held a minute’s silence.

Lucille, paying tribute, said: “He was a really good guy. A hard worker, he never complained and was always smiling. He was appreciated by everyone.

“His wife is totally lost about what she is going to do and how to support the children,” she added.

But with his 10-year-old son at school here, the family is keen to stay in the UK.

“They have their life here now,” Lucille added.

A spokesperson for Barts Health NHS Trust, which manages the Royal London, said: “We have been working with Mr Flores’s family to provide them with the information we’re able to and support them through this difficult time.”

To donate visit GoFundMe and search Santiago’s family and funerals support.