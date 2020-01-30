Lawyers and legal staff to pitch in for Whitechapel homeless charity

Whitechapel Mission provides a range of support for homeless people. Picture: PA/Victoria Jones PA Wire/PA Images

A homeless charity in Whitechapel will receive a funding boost and some extra helping hands from a law firm this year.

Whitechapel Mission, which has served homeless and vulnerable people since 1876, was nominated by the London office of Irwin Mitchell as its charity of the year - meaning they will support it through voluntary work and fundraising.

Every year, each of the national law firm's 14 offices vote for a good cause to support for 12 months, as part of the work undertaken by the Irwin Mitchell Charities Foundation.

Tony Miller, a director of Whitechapel Mission, said: "We have big plans across the coming year and the money raised by the law firm will go directly towards helping individuals who are in need."

Whitechapel Mission runs a day centre for those affected by homelessness and also provides skills training, career advice, activity programmes and specialist support for those with complex needs.

The charity helped around 6,000 homeless people last year and served more than 100,000 breakfasts.