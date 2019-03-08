Too much time on our smartphones? 'Not us' say youths as Whitechapel graffiti mural is unveiled
PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 August 2019
Adrian Brooks/Imagewise
A graffiti mural that illuminates at night making a statement about "negative youth stereotypes" has been unveiled in Whitechapel.
The 30ft-long artwork on a wall just off the Commercial Road has been spray-painted by Graffiti Kings street art collective for a phone company showing how teenagers and young people use their smartphones to connect to the world.
"Young people get a lot of stick for spending too much time online," Graffiti Kings' co-founder Graham Golden said.
"But this piece brings to life positive things they're doing through technology, from creativity to being young entrepreneurs."
Three-out-of-four users aged 16 to 24 say older people think they spend too much time on their smartphones, a survey by Honor communications found.
They use their smartphones "to let the world know they've arrived" like following young social activists such as Greta Thunburg, the 16-year-old Swedish schoolgirl climate champion.
Smartphones, say researchers, make them aware of world news, politics or environmentally conscious.