Witness appeal after motorcyclist is badly injured in road crash in Whitechapel

Whitechapel Road... scene of crash where motorcyclist was badly injured by this pedestrian crossing. Picture: Google Google

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road crash in Whitechapel during the night in which a motorcyclist was badly injured.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 39-year-old motorcyclist is in a critical condition in hospital for what's been described as life threatening injuries.

You may also want to watch:

He was in collision with a van in the Whitechapel Road at 12.30am and was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to the Royal London close by.

The van driver stopped at the scene and is helping police. No arrests have been made.

Detectives from the Met's Serious Collision investigation unit are appealing for any witnesses who were in the A11 Whitechapel Road, by the Underground station, around 12.30am, or any motorists who may have dashcam footage, to call 020-8597 4874, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or online at crimestoppers-uk.org. Information can also be given on Twitter @MetCC.