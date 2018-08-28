Search

Whitechapel start-up makes shortlist for London’s best new tech businesses

PUBLISHED: 11:37 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:53 18 December 2018

Last year's competition winners, ECHO, pitching in Barcelona in 2017. Picture: KPMG

Archant

A start-up in Whitechapel has been shortlisted in a competition for London’s best new businesses.

Trint, based in Commercial Road, uses artifical intelligence to power an online transcription service.

The business has made it into the shortlist for KPMG’s Best British Tech Startup competition, which gives entrants a chance to pitch their business to a panel of industry experts.

Businesses on the shortlist will be able to raise their profile, meet potential investors and gain access to more clients.

Among Trint’s London competitors are Yulife in Camden Town, a lifestyle insurance company, Hummingbird Technologies, which uses AI to provide farmers with high resolution crop maps, and Garrison Technology, which protects against cyber attacks.

Patrick Imbach, head of innovative technology at KPMG, said: “All of the shortlisted businesses demonstrate just how strong Britain is in building disruptive technologies and innovative business models.

“Some of these players could already be making a huge impact in their fields, others may be hidden gems getting ready to reveal themselves to the world. I am looking forward to hearing their pitches.”

