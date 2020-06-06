Search

Advanced search

Volunteers keen to turn Bow housing estate a little greener are back after lockdown asking for ideas

PUBLISHED: 13:31 06 June 2020

What should we do with all this space? Families in Bow's Harley Grove want suggestions. Picture: James Clark

What should we do with all this space? Families in Bow's Harley Grove want suggestions. Picture: James Clark

James Clark

Environment enthusiasts with green fingers are planning to return after the lockdown ends with a project to turn a plain open space into an outdoor place for families in Bow to meet up and “connect with nature”.

Wilder Communities volunteers in March just finishing planting on Malmesbury estate before lockdown put paid to public gatherings. Picture: James ClarkWilder Communities volunteers in March just finishing planting on Malmesbury estate before lockdown put paid to public gatherings. Picture: James Clark

They want to do something with the open patch opposite the Harley Grove temple off Bow Road and have started an online survey to get ideas from the public.

Members of the Wilder Communities charity had already completed one project on Bow’s huge Malmesbury housing estate just in time before the lockdown began in March.

Now they want responses from families on the estate as well as people registered with Harley Grove medical centre, temple congregation members and parents from three schools in the neighbourhood to take part in the Wilder Communities survey by July 1.

“There is great interest in better public seating areas in Harley Grove,” the charity’s James Clark told the East London Advertiser. “People want better lighting, more trees and shrubs and a public art feature reflecting the local community.

Volunteers on the last project on Malesmbury estate just before the lockdown in March. Picture: James ClarkVolunteers on the last project on Malesmbury estate just before the lockdown in March. Picture: James Clark

“But we need people with ideas to take part in the online survey.”

The volunteers just managed to complete the last tree and shrub planting and grass turfing near Tom Thumb’s Arch and Bow Road Underground station in March before Covid-19 made community gatherings impossible. They managed to plant 39 fruit and nut trees, 73 fruit bushes, 12 fruiting climbers, 1,200 herbaceous plants and a wildflower meadow.

“The whole community got together just in time before the lockdown,” James said at the time. “The area was a barren square, mainly tarmac and a bit of grass, which we turned green.”

Now he is back with his volunteers to do the same down Harley Grove with the lockdown being eased. They are looking for funding and are already in talks with Tower Hamlets Homes and other organisations.

The plain patch of grass in Harley Grove that volunteers want to turn into open air meeting place and wildlife habitate. Picture: James ClarkThe plain patch of grass in Harley Grove that volunteers want to turn into open air meeting place and wildlife habitate. Picture: James Clark

Central Foundation girls’ secondary in Harley Grove, which faces the busy A11 Bow Road, is supporting the Wilder Communities project as it would benefit with the open land being made “a more appealing space”. It is suggesting it could include an outdoor classroom for pupils.

The nearby Phoenix school says the proposals for the green by the volunteers would also be “a new lease of life for this tired space”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Cause of roof blaze at Bethnal Green flats revealed

A roof blaze at Hadleigh House in Bethnal Green broke out in the early hours of Thursday, May 28. Picture: Juha Ristolainen / @Riussi

Canary Wharf worker survives 39-day coma in battle against Covid-19

Darren arrives home after 50 days in hospital. Picture: Lisa Moore

Residents awaiting answers after roof blaze at Bethnal Green block of flats

Around 80 firefighters batted the roof blaze at a block of flats in Hadeligh Close, Bethnal Green. Picture: Juha Ristolainen / @Riussi

Appeal after Limehouse station worker threatened with knife

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Queen Mary Students’ Union passes no confidence vote against university principal following year of tensions

Queen Mary University of London Students Union. Picture: QMSU

Most Read

Cause of roof blaze at Bethnal Green flats revealed

A roof blaze at Hadleigh House in Bethnal Green broke out in the early hours of Thursday, May 28. Picture: Juha Ristolainen / @Riussi

Canary Wharf worker survives 39-day coma in battle against Covid-19

Darren arrives home after 50 days in hospital. Picture: Lisa Moore

Residents awaiting answers after roof blaze at Bethnal Green block of flats

Around 80 firefighters batted the roof blaze at a block of flats in Hadeligh Close, Bethnal Green. Picture: Juha Ristolainen / @Riussi

Appeal after Limehouse station worker threatened with knife

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Queen Mary Students’ Union passes no confidence vote against university principal following year of tensions

Queen Mary University of London Students Union. Picture: QMSU

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Good advice for new runners

More people have been getting out to exercise during the coronavirus pandemic

London Youth Games launch virtual games

Robert Clack celebrate their London Youth Games rugby success

Volunteers keen to turn Bow housing estate a little greener are back after lockdown asking for ideas

What should we do with all this space? Families in Bow's Harley Grove want suggestions. Picture: James Clark

Face coverings: What are the new rules?

Face coverings can be masks, scarves or bandanas, just so long as they cover the nose and mouth. Picture: Yui Mok/PA.

Opinion: Covid-19 has no notion of boundaries

Cllr Rabina Khan is encouraging people to sign up to COVIDENCE UK study.
Drive 24