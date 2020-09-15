Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit mosque and Brick Lane bakery in East End tour
PUBLISHED: 17:24 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:30 15 September 2020
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated East End traditions when they made Jewish bagel snacks and met Muslim volunteers supporting the community during the coronavirus outbreak.
William and Kate spent Tuesday afternoon (September 15) touring the area and visited the famous Beigel Bake eatery in the heart of Brick Lane.
The 24-hour bakery has become the staple of clubbers, shift workers and tourists drawn to its renowned salt beef bagels, which give a taste of the food once popular with the East End’s former Jewish community.
Beigel Bake was forced to reduce its opening hours during the pandemic and the duke and duchess were told how this affected employees, and heard how the culinary institution helped the local community through food donations and deliveries.
The couple also travelled to the nearby East London Mosque and London Muslim Centre in Shadwell, and chatted to volunteers who cooked and delivered meals to vulnerable members of the community during the pandemic and dropped off medication or grocery parcels.
William and Kate also met those who benefited from the support, a project which has received financial help from the National Emergencies Trust - which has William as its patron.
