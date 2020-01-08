Freddie just loves showing off his glitter for Wilton's new spring music festival

Drag artist, storyteller and glitter addict Freddie Love is at Wilton's on May 15. Picture: Wilton's Wilton's

Glitter addict Freddie Love is among a galaxy of new talent from all strands of music from opera to rock appearing at a new spring festival in Whitechapel at the world's oldest music hall.

Indie singer-songwriter Saachi Sen at Wilton's on May 14. Picture: Wilton's Indie singer-songwriter Saachi Sen at Wilton's on May 14. Picture: Wilton's

The first ever Music 4all festival is being staged at Wilton's in May as a platform for emerging artists from the worlds of opera, jazz, rock, indie, electronic, cabaret and alternative comedy.

It runs for six nights when performers get mentoring from professionals in the entertainment industry, as well as a commission and a week's rehearsal time.

First night on May 11 are winners in the opera category being mentored by English National Opera, Swedish tenor Theodor Uggla and South Korean baritone Edward Kim, both studying at the Royal College of Music, soprano Lucy Elston and baritone Thomas Isherwood.

A contemporary and jazz evening follows on May 12 with pianist Julian James, soul singer Gabrielle Chudi and musician Chisara Agor.

Zkeletonz trio play Saturday night of "Urban and Electronic" at Wilton's on May 16. Picture: Wilton's Zkeletonz trio play Saturday night of "Urban and Electronic" at Wilton's on May 16. Picture: Wilton's

A special festival evening is set aside on May 13 for children from Tower Hamlets schools performing songs chosen by Hackney Colliery Band founder Steve Pretty.

An Indie music evening follows on May 14 with singer-songwriters Saachi Sen and Sam Wilkinson and rock band Foxes & Hedgehogs whose debut album Brightest When It Sets was released last month.

Performing in Friday night cabaret and alternative comedy on May 15 is drag artist, storyteller and glitter addict Freddie Love, the oh-so-theatrical Ena Fay and the flamboyant DJ Selector Le Pooch character created by Ruthie Connick whose satirical act has taken her around the globe.

Three emerging Urban, Electronic and DJ artists turn Wilton's into a Saturday night "underground club" on May 16. They are the Zkeletonz trio, singer-songwriter Eliza Willmott and young Jess Fisher born with Cerebral Palsy and uses her adapted wheelchair to perform independently.