Search

Advanced search

Now parachute jumper Emma is to walk on wings over east London for murdered brother Russell Brown

PUBLISHED: 19:10 30 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:10 30 August 2020

Emma Brown high flying in 2918 in memory of Barty... just in time before her parachute opens. Picture: London Parachute Club

Emma Brown high flying in 2918 in memory of Barty... just in time before her parachute opens. Picture: London Parachute Club

London Parachute Club

Parachute jumper Emma Brown is now daring to walk on an aeroplane wing in flight thousands of feet above the earth in memory of her brother Barty who was stabbed to death in Bethnal Green four years ago.

Russell Brown who died at the Royal London where he was due to make an organ donation. Picture: Brown familyRussell Brown who died at the Royal London where he was due to make an organ donation. Picture: Brown family

She’s fundraising in the sky over Upminster on September 12 in aid of the Air Ambulance helicopter at the Royal London Hospital which tried to save Barty’s life.

Russel Brown, known fondly as Barty to his family, was attacked on the Nelsons Garden Estate off Hackney Road in 2016.

The 26-year-old from Bow died 24 hours after being air-lifted to the Royal London where he had recently registered as a donor to help save his sick aunt and was actually due to undergo surgery there to remove a kidney.

“I will be strapped onto the top of the plane,” Emma assures you. “No parachute this time!”

Russell's family meet members of Air Ambulance they're raising funds for. Picture: London Air AmbulanceRussell's family meet members of Air Ambulance they're raising funds for. Picture: London Air Ambulance

She makes her daring assent from Upminster’s Damyns Hall Aerodrome. The family have opened a Just Giving fundraising page in Barty’s memory for the air ambulance charity.

Emma has been raising funds for the organsation every year on the anniversary of Barty’s passing. She made £2,200 in 2018 with a skydive and £1,250 last year with a Spartan race. Her wing walk this time has attracted £1,400 so far.

“Losing Barty devastated us,” Emma recalls. “As you can imagine, our lives will never be the same again as a family.

“A piece of us missing. I feel like I have lost the other half to my heart.

Paramedic crew mobilise at Royal London Hospital on rescue mission. Picture: London Air AmbulanceParamedic crew mobilise at Royal London Hospital on rescue mission. Picture: London Air Ambulance

“We grieve daily, but some days are worst than others, and the fact that he has not received justice only adds to the pain.”

The family pledge never to let his face or what happened to him be forgotten, knowing that whoever was responsible is still out there.

Two brothers were acquitted of murder at the Old Bailey in 2017 which led to friends and family holding a vigil outside the court after the trial calling for “justice”.

Former neighbour and family friend Patricia Stafford, who joined the vigil, said at the time: “Russell was the most loving, caring person who was always full of life, always smiling, always had time to stop and talk.”

Scene at Nelson Gardens estate in Bethnal Green where Russell Brown was stabbed in September, 2016. Picture: Mike BrookeScene at Nelson Gardens estate in Bethnal Green where Russell Brown was stabbed in September, 2016. Picture: Mike Brooke

Russell passed away on September 12, 2016, at the same hospital where he was due to undergo surgery to remove a kidney that he was donating to his desperately-ill aunt waiting for a transplant.

But his life-saving gesture was shattered when a fight broke out at a party at a friend’s second-floor maisonette in Zander Court, on the Nelson Gardens estate, which spilled out onto the courtyard.

The air-ambulance paramedics landed in Warner Green close by to air-lift Russell to the hospital, but he died 24 hours later.

Wellwishers are being invited by the family to join their Just Giving appeal for the air ambulance in memory of Russell Brown.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Jailed: Dangerous driver from Bethnal Green who killed 54-year-old man in rush-hour crash on A13 at Rainham

A13 car killer Mohammed Ali, 21, from Bethnal Green... caged for five years and seven months. Picture: Met Police

Inquest after woman and child found dead in Isle of Dogs home

An inquest has been scheduled after the deaths of a woman and her young son at their Lockesfield Place home on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Tower Hamlets

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Three escape Whitechapel tower block blaze thanks to new fire safety door just fitted

Gutted... blaze that wrecked kitchen on 7th floor of Kerry House in Sidney Street. Picture: LBTH

New luxury Canary Wharf homes by the Thames come onto market for a cool £4m

First residents move into new Wood Wharf development at Canary Wharf's Park Drive. Picture: CWG

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Jailed: Dangerous driver from Bethnal Green who killed 54-year-old man in rush-hour crash on A13 at Rainham

A13 car killer Mohammed Ali, 21, from Bethnal Green... caged for five years and seven months. Picture: Met Police

Inquest after woman and child found dead in Isle of Dogs home

An inquest has been scheduled after the deaths of a woman and her young son at their Lockesfield Place home on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Tower Hamlets

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Three escape Whitechapel tower block blaze thanks to new fire safety door just fitted

Gutted... blaze that wrecked kitchen on 7th floor of Kerry House in Sidney Street. Picture: LBTH

New luxury Canary Wharf homes by the Thames come onto market for a cool £4m

First residents move into new Wood Wharf development at Canary Wharf's Park Drive. Picture: CWG

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Now parachute jumper Emma is to walk on wings over east London for murdered brother Russell Brown

Emma Brown high flying in 2918 in memory of Barty... just in time before her parachute opens. Picture: London Parachute Club

View from the town hall: Liveable Streets plan is causing confict

Cllr Rabina Khan, is worried about the conflicts the Liveable Streets programme is creating.

West Ham United secure loan signing of Australian midfielder Emily van Egmond

West Ham United secure loan signing of midfielder Emily van Egmond (Pic: Arfa)

Safety first as children return to classrooms

WARM WELCOME: Children will be socially distanced in the classroom. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Disabled drivers promised ‘you’ll be exempt from Wapping bus gate ban’ — but no-one else

Only warning drivers got when they arrived at Wapping High Street to find bus gate ban before having to turn back onto The Highway. Picture: Andrew Wood