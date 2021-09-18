News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
The votes are in: Winners of Hospitality Heroes poll revealed

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 12:49 PM September 18, 2021   
Sipping Rooms in Canary Wharf... reopening its terrace after months of Lockdown  

Which venues have been crowned Hospitality Heroes? - Credit: Sipping Room

This newspaper is celebrating National Hospitality Day 2021 by revealing which venues have been crowned the Advertiser's Hospitality Heroes. 

Ahead of a national celebration of the hospitality industry today (September 18), we asked our readers for their favourite pub, café and restaurant.

These nominations were whittled down to three finalists in each category for a final vote to crown Tower Hamlets' Hospitality Heroes.

The winners were:

  • Pub: Lord Tredegar, Bow;
  • Cafe: Maureen’s Pie & Mash, Poplar;
  • Restaurant: The Greedy Cow, Mile End.

Congratulations to all!

Hospitality Day
Tower Hamlets News

