Police appeal for witnesses to Bethnal Green collision involving lorry and cyclist

The crash happened at the junction of Cambridge Heath Road and Hackney Road. Picture: Kevin Collins Kevin Collins

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision between a lorry and cyclist on Friday.

Police on routine patrol were notified at 2.49pm of the collision at the junction of Cambridge Heath Road and Hackney Road, Bethnal Green.

The 23-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. She remains in a stable condition; her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene. There have been no arrests.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating.

They would like to speak with anyone who saw the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cams.

Anyone with information is asked to call the witness appeal line on 020 8597 4874 or police via 101 quoting reference Cad 4564/23Oct.